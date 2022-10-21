SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $672,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 89,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 47,069 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 118,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Down 1.0 %

ALEX stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.66. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 2.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

