SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 270,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,149 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The GEO Group Price Performance

GEO opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.53. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.50 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 3.41%. The GEO Group’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

