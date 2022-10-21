SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,745 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,745 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Federal Signal Trading Down 1.6 %

FSS opened at $43.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.94. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.80 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.92%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

