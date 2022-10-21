SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 16,036 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,036 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $793,014.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,034.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $793,014.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,905 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Trading Up 0.4 %

Power Integrations stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $110.43. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.62.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 25.83%. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th.

About Power Integrations

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

