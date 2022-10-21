SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $1.75 Million Position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 120,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $998,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $768,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,989,000.

NYSEARCA:UVXY opened at $12.15 on Friday. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $26.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.96.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

