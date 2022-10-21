SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,034,752 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 224,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Gemsstock Ltd. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,131,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 108,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 59,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBR. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

NYSE:PBR opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $16.30.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 32.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.2949 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 44.8%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 75.31%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

