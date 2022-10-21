Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stake Increased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 261.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 358.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 11.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $286.00 to $228.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.14.

Signature Bank Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $142.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.10. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $141.12 and a 12-month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

