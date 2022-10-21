Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Up to $61.12

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.12, but opened at $62.50. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $59.85, with a volume of 323 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.20.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 5.90%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $373,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,079,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,055,000 after buying an additional 613,036 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,556,000 after buying an additional 127,389 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

