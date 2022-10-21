Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 70.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.93.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPG stock opened at $98.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.87. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

