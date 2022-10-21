Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stake Cut by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,071 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 63.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,638 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 1,784.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,853,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after buying an additional 2,702,199 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 14,191.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,371,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after buying an additional 2,354,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 1,997.8% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,972,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after buying an additional 1,878,770 shares during the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.
Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.10 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92.
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.
