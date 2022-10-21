SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Stake Trimmed by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 92,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.77 and a 52-week high of $83.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.19.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.311 dividend. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -286.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.77.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

