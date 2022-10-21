SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.77.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:SLG opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.19.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -286.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

