SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,825 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $51,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,623,000 after acquiring an additional 97,314 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $251,397,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,154,000 after acquiring an additional 203,039 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $151.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.50. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

