SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 214,943 shares.The stock last traded at $33.02 and had previously closed at $33.23.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03.

Institutional Trading of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

