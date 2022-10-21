Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,272 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,705 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Splunk were worth $12,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 148,696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,154,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 28.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,534 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 70,998 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 159.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,952 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Splunk by 6.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 128,067 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 105.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Shares of SPLK opened at $78.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.78. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

