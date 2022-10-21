Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock Price Up 3.3% After Strong Earnings

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $101.50 and last traded at $101.50. Approximately 12 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 67,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.28.

The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $719.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.48 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS.

Stepan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stepan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

In other news, VP Jason Scott Keiper bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.45 per share, for a total transaction of $56,225.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 4,169 shares in the company, valued at $468,804.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jason Scott Keiper bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.45 per share, for a total transaction of $56,225.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 4,169 shares in the company, valued at $468,804.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total transaction of $60,082.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $247,287. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Stepan by 2.5% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 51,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Stepan by 18.5% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stepan by 16.0% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.93.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Further Reading

