SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stake Lessened by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.24.

Shares of SIVB opened at $302.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $380.63 and its 200-day moving average is $426.13. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $301.88 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.26 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

