SVB Leerink Comments on AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AbCellera Biologics in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for AbCellera Biologics’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbCellera Biologics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

ABCL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of -0.94. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.22 million. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of AbCellera Biologics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 599.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 43,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,694 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbCellera Biologics

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,844,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,976,720.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

