Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,933 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 19,813.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,441,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,076 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 380.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,470,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,492 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $61,172,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 37.6% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,166 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $31.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $52.07.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.93.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.