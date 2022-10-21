Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Price Up 13.1%

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 13.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 860,990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 911,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Talon Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$0.90 price target for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.80 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Talon Metals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$432.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.55.

About Talon Metals

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Featured Stories

