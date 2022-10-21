Tarang Amin Sells 4,166 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $170,681.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,998,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Tarang Amin sold 39,744 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,537,297.92.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Tarang Amin sold 87,266 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,327,452.58.

On Thursday, August 18th, Tarang Amin sold 63,167 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $2,407,294.37.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Tarang Amin sold 677 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $25,692.15.

On Monday, August 8th, Tarang Amin sold 8,060 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $306,602.40.

On Thursday, August 4th, Tarang Amin sold 164,281 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $5,877,974.18.

On Monday, August 1st, Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $1,441,541.07.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $40.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 1.50.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.42 million. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELF. Truist Financial increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,224,000 after buying an additional 67,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,780,000 after buying an additional 136,521 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,103,000 after buying an additional 200,128 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,752,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after buying an additional 51,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,599,000 after buying an additional 25,634 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

