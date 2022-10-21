Target (NYSE:TGT) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $185.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $170.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.62 EPS.

TGT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $194.22.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $154.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.77 and its 200 day moving average is $173.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 850 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Target by 3.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 36,667 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 5.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its holdings in Target by 5.1% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

