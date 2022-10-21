The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Trimmed by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Allstate by 6.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 13.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 136.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of Allstate by 46.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $117.71 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.97.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.77.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

