The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Andersons were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANDE. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Andersons by 1.1% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 193.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the first quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the first quarter valued at approximately $612,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 45,676 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $1,534,256.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 354,544 shares in the company, valued at $11,909,132.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $130,293.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 326,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,258,479.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 45,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $1,534,256.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 354,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,909,132.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,911 shares of company stock worth $2,176,972 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANDE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Andersons

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.