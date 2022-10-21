The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target to $4.50

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Compass from $5.00 to $4.20 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.59.

COMP opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.02. Compass has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $13.54.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 63.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $135,496.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 71,881 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $289,680.43. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 479,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,922.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $135,496.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302 shares in the company, valued at $1,217.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,314 shares of company stock valued at $716,387 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

