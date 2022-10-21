The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $35.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 351,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 100,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.