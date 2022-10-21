The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target to $10.50

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PTVE. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.36.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

Shares of PTVE opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $15.53.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTVE. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 65.9% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 76.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 155,992 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the second quarter valued at about $920,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 31.7% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 487,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 117,487 shares during the period. 22.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pactiv Evergreen

(Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.