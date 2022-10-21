The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Position Lowered by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Hershey by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Hershey by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Hershey by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.13.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $224.74 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $172.72 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.75 and its 200 day moving average is $221.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,857.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,096 shares of company stock valued at $44,078,011. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

