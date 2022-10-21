The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 1,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 10.3% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $1,406,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 7.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in Home Depot by 36.1% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Down 2.2 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $269.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.77. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

