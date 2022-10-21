The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in Home Depot by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 1,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $1,406,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.1% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $269.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $275.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.77.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.68.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

