The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Raised by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.7% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $35,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.68.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $269.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $275.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.77. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

