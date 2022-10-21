The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,012 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $52,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 43.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 7,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.1% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 15,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 82.2% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,578 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 39,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,866 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $98.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.48.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

