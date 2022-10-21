Tobam Buys 445 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Tobam raised its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Incyte were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 210.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 33.3% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 22.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INCY opened at $68.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.31.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INCY. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim lowered Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

