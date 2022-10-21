Tobam Buys Shares of 524 First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Tobam bought a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 524 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.06.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $111.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 12.87%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

