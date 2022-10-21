Tobam Grows Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 105.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,804,000 after purchasing an additional 574,133 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,006 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $61,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 33.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,474,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,660,000 after acquiring an additional 368,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.63.

Northern Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

NTRS opened at $77.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.46.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

