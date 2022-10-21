Tobam Has $106,000 Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Tobam raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $185.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.39 and a 200-day moving average of $190.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

