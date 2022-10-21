Tobam Makes New $68,000 Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its stake in Plug Power by 3.5% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 234,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Plug Power by 62.4% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Plug Power by 1,642.9% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 11.2% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 14,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.58. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

