Tobam Makes New $83,000 Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Tobam purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.93.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

