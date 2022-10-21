Tobam Takes $119,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Tobam bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FITB. StockNews.com began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

