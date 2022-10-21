Tobam Takes $147,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Tobam purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in KLA by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $134,682.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,163.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $6,432,305. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $277.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.99. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.47.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

