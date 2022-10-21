Total Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chevron to $186.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.25.

NYSE CVX opened at $168.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.49 and a 200-day moving average of $159.00. The company has a market cap of $331.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

