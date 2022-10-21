TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TPG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of TPG to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of TPG from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TPG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.79.

TPG Stock Performance

TPG opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94. TPG has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

TPG Announces Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $255.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.62 million. Equities analysts predict that TPG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth approximately $10,926,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth approximately $18,084,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth approximately $781,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth approximately $648,000. 11.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

