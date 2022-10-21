Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,686 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $12,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,889,000 after purchasing an additional 322,567 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 257.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,810,000 after purchasing an additional 284,339 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,727,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $189.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

