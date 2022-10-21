Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) CEO Buys $431,746.20 in Stock

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) CEO Jeremy Andrus acquired 148,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $431,746.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,123,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,458,437.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Andrus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Jeremy Andrus acquired 10,423 shares of Traeger stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $29,184.40.

Traeger Trading Down 0.6 %

COOK opened at $3.18 on Friday. Traeger, Inc. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Traeger had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $200.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Traeger by 19.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Traeger by 30.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Traeger by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Traeger by 15.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Traeger by 22.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on COOK. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair lowered Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Traeger from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Traeger from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Featured Articles

