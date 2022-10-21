Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) shot up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.20. 173,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 30,405,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

A number of research firms recently commented on RIG. StockNews.com cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.97 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,274 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Transocean by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,543 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Transocean by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Transocean by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,106 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

