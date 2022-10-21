Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Trading 3.6% Higher

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $172.76 and last traded at $172.76. 12,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,219,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.57.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.