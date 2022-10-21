Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Up to $7.69

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.69, but opened at $7.91. Tremor International shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 872 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRMR. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $560.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.71.

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.75 million. Tremor International had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tremor International Ltd will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tremor International during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Tremor International in the first quarter valued at $1,700,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tremor International by 1.7% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 214,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Tremor International during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tremor International during the first quarter valued at $199,000. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

