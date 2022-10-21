Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Up to $7.69

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.69, but opened at $7.91. Tremor International shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 872 shares.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRMR. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $560.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.71.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tremor International during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Tremor International in the first quarter valued at $1,700,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tremor International by 1.7% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 214,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Tremor International during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tremor International during the first quarter valued at $199,000. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
