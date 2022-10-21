UBS Group Lowers Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $55.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

APO stock opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.08. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 323.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

