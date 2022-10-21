US Bancorp DE Acquires 125,239 Shares of iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,239 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 16.65% of iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $12,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IBDD opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47. iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

