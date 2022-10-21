US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,863 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF were worth $11,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USSG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 4,068.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 338,538 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 437.7% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 25,223 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $829,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 68.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA USSG opened at $32.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56. X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $44.77.

